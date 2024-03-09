MP Viersen to visit Big Lakes council March 13

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will discuss several local issues with Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen at its next regular council meeting March 13.

At its regular meeting Feb. 28, council suggested issues and concerns to discuss with Viersen, who serves with the Conservatives as the Official Opposition.

Environmental and agricultural issues were the top of the list.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk suggested the future of the Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre that the provincial government plans to close by the end of 2024.

“We want to discuss options about the future of the plant. . .,” Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt added.

Reeve Tyler Airth suggested agricultural recovery and funding and aid for communities suffering from drought.

Council also suggested chronic issues of flooding in the areas around Buffalo Bay and Horse Lakes near Prairie Echo and Grouard.

Viersen is attending the meeting to provide a parliamentary update and to answer any questions and concerns, council was advised.