MP Viersen pleased with new duty

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is pleased with the most recent addition to his job.

Oct. 28, Viersen wrote in a news release was elected as vice-chair of the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

Viersen was first appointed to the subcommittee in January.

“I honoured to take on this new role as vice-chair,” he says.

“. . .we must ensure they are protected and upheld,” he adds.

“Over the past year I have advocated for studies on modern slavery being fueled by the growing demand for green technology and alarming increase of religious persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

The subcomittee is currently studying the human rights atrocities taking place in Tigray, Ethiopia. Over the past year, the subcommittee has also studied incidents in Ukraine, Russia, Iran, and the situation of human rights defenders, journalists and media organizations.

The subcommittee is scheduled to study Viersen’s request regarding the persecution of Christians in Nigeria in the spring of 223.

The subcommittee operates as a consensus committee.

“We focus on producing reports and recommendations supported by all parties. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in all parties to ensure that no person is subject to human rights abuse or exploitation.”