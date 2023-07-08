MP Viersen attends St. Bruno’s Gathering

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, left, sits beside Driftpile Cree Nation Chief Dwayne Laboucan at the Memorial Grand Entry at the Driftpile Cree Nation Arbour on June 23 during the St. Bruno’s Residential School Gathering held June 23-25.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen showed his support at the St. Bruno’s Residential School Gathering held June 23-25 in Driftpile and Joussard.

Viersen attended the Memorial Grand Entry and Round Dance on June 23 at Driftpile Cree Nation Arbour, says a news release June 28.

“I was honoured to join the Round Dance in memory of residential school victims and honour survivors and commemorate with the community as they move forward in healing and rebuilding,” Viersen says.

“I appreciated spending time with Driftpile Chief Dwayne Laboucan and Elders from Driftpile, Sucker Creek and Peerless Lakes First Nations.”

He is grateful for the opportunity to attend the event.

“Thank you to Driftpile Cree Nation for their generous hospitality and hosting this important event,” Viersen said.