Movie in the park Aug. 20 in Falher

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A free afternoon movie in the park comes to Falher on Aug. 20.



Lilo and Sitch will be showing at 3 p.m. at Honey Capital Park beside the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.



Smoky River Family and Community Support Services is hosting the event, says Charlene Born, community program co-ordinator.



“We are encouraging those attending to dress up in their favourite Hawaiian attire,” Born says.



“Families can also bring blankets or chairs to sit on the grass.”



The event is being spearheaded by community volunteer Kristen Blanchette.



Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society (FABULAS) will operate a food concession to raise funds for its projects and programs in the Smoky River region.



“Thankfully, we were approached by Kristen who was able to connect us with Fresh Air Cinema so we could piggy-back off of their event in Peace River,” Born says.



“We have not hosted an event like this before although plans were in the works before COVID-19 restrictions came in place.”



FCSS was able to attain the equipment for an outdoor movie at a lower cost since it was travelling to Peace River, Born says.



“We didn’t have a choice for the date,” Born says.



The movie will be held in Falher because FCSS had chosen dates for movies in McLennan and Falher this summer but was not able to attain a license in time for the proposed McLennan date, she says.



“Movie-goers are welcome to utilize the park before or after the movie,” Born says.



Funds to host the movie were raised by donations from area businesses and individuals.



“We are so thrilled by the outpouring of funds from our sponsors,” Born says.



The movie is expected to be about 90 minutes long.



Lilo and Sitch is an American animated science fiction comedy-drama film produced by Walt Disney Feature Amimation and released in 2002.



That year, the movie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, which ultimately went to Spirited Away, also distributed by Walt Disney Pictures.