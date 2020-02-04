Morin fills seat on Falher council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town of Falher council will welcome Daniel Morin as the new councillor.

Morin fills the seat by acclamation when nominations closed Feb. 3 at noon.

He will be sworn in at the next scheduled council meeting Feb. 10, says James Bell, director of community services, acting returning officer for Adele Parker, town CAO.

Incidentally, Morin takes over the seat vacated by Bell who resigned in December after he was hired by the town in his new role.

“We had only one nomination,” Bell says.

“There is no byelection needed.”

Morin has been a lifelong resident of Falher and the region and been active in various organizations.

He will serve the four-year term that expires in October 2021.

Under the Municipal Government Act, it is illegal for an employee of a municipality to serve on council.