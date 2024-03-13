Morin designs logo for Smoky River Food Bank

The new Smoky River Regional Food Bank Logo was designed by Falher resident Maegan Morin. The food bank committee wanted a resident to design the logo so that there would be a regional connection to the service provided to residents.

Smoky River Regional Food Bank has chosen a logo to help represent its introduction into the region as an independent body.

“The Food Bank was formed for our residents, so we wanted them to have more claim to it by designing our logo,” says Crystal Tremblay.

“Having our residents design our logo made it more special,” she adds. “The food bank is for our region, run by our region, so it should be fully represented by the region.”

Tremblay says they opened up the competition to people within the region to design the logo for the newly-formed Smoky River Regional Food Bank. They had a total of nine logos submitted to the contest, all of them put on a sheet of paper together with no identification of creators affixed to them.

“We had our board, and the Family and Community Support Services staff vote on which logo should be chosen,” says Tremblay.

“At first, we had a two-way tie between the new logo and one other, so we did a second round of selections to choose the winner.”

The winning logo was designed by Falher resident Maegan Morin.

Tremblay says the food bank is always in need of additional donations to help supply individuals in need. Items required always includes peanut butter, jam, canned fruits and vegetables, canned pasta, canned stews and soups, and any other non-perishable items.

“It’s a fine balance between having full shelves and having lots of expired items to get rid of,” says Tremblay. “Donations are great, but please look at the expiration dates as those cannot be given to people to consume.”

Tremblay adds any food that has been opened cannot be given out to individuals and will automatically have to go in the garbage. Please ensure to check all expiration dates and do not give items that have been removed from the box or opened.

If you would like to donate to the Food Bank, please phone (780) 837-2100.