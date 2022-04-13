More to art than just colour!

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students studied the iconic print images of Inuit artist Kenojuak Ashevak before embarking to practice their own printmaking skills. With carvers, lino, ink and brayers in hand, they learned now not to make just one, but many, of the same image. And proving not all art has to be black and white to stand out.

Grade 11, Art 10 student Taryn Barnes-Roberts clearly applied her engraving efforts to create this exceptional image for lino printmaking. Art students are certainly ‘buzz’ putting their new skills to good use! Art 10, Grade 10 student Jennifer Gray used the lino printmaking technique to create not one, but many, adorable teddy bears. The lino printmaking technique used by Grade 11, Art 20 student Heather Anderson gave her mushroom a natural effect. Grade 11, Art 10 student Cardell Lennie was pleasantly surprised when he pulled this lino print to see what she created. Grade 11, Art 20 student Noah Brewer’s lino print shows alongside the engraving that was used to make the print, which was one of seven made. Grade 11, Art 20 student Natalie Pratt carefully etched into a piece of lino to create patterns and detail for her tropical fish. Grade 12, Art 30 student Olivia Willier practices the power of concentration to engrave two beautiful catfish into a piece of lino. Grade 12, Art 20 student Lukijan Strebchuk demonstrates the use of a brayer to press his inked plate onto, what will be, his third pineapple print. Grade 11, Art 10 student Chad Strebchuk recreated a common symbol using a lino printmaking method that would even impress a gangster!