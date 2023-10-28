More time requested to review disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young Driftpile Cree Nation man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father April 10 will wait few more weeks to find out dates for a preliminary inquiry.

The matter of Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr., returned to High Prairie Court of Justice Oct. 16 when court planned to schedule a preliminary inquiry.

However, the accused requested more time to review some of the disclosure, stated his lawyer, Harry Jong.

Justice S.P. Hinkley put the matter over to Nov. 6 to set dates for a preliminary inquiry.

A psychiatric assessment found Sasakamoose Jr. fit to stand trial, charged in connection with the death of his father, Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43.

By law, all accused charged with murder are tried in the Court of King’s Bench.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said a pre-trial conference with the lawyers to determine the number of days required for trial also has to be arranged.

Sasakamoose Jr. remains in Alberta Hospital.

He was 26 when he was charged.

At his first appearance April 17, Jong told court that Sasakamoose Jr. and his family requested that the accused wanted a psychiatric assessment.

“They say he does suffer from schizophrenia and sometimes goes into psychotic episodes,” Jong sais in court April 17.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service reported in a new release that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve on the day of the incident about 6:45 p.m. Police arrested an occupant of the house.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death was not revealed by police.