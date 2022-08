Smoky River Ryders held a Show & Shine event on Aug. 13 at H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan. The event brought motorcycle clubs and a number of car enthusiasts from around Alberta. The event saw over a hundred people from the area partake in the event. Food trucks, a number of vendors and even Cree8tiv Ink tattoo parlour set up shop at the event to help give the crowd a great experience.

Zander and Gemma Labrecque sold lemonade at the Show & Shine for thirsty visitors. Smoky River Ryders members Sharlene Lambert, Gail Taylor, Weldon Belhomme and Kennedy Garinger man the booth welcoming people to the Show & Shine. Approximately 25 cars entered the show and shine event on Aug. 13. More than 50 bikes were entered into the Show & Shine in McLennan.