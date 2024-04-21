Moore receives blessing to join 2 boards

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has named a new member-at-large to two boards.

At its regular meeting April 10, council appointed former county employee Lyndon Moore as a member-at-large to the Assessment Review Board for a three-year term and to the Inter-municipal Subdivision and Appeal Board for a two-year term.

Council approved a separate motion for each appointment.

Administration has been advertising for a one member-at-large for both boards since Jan. 24 and has received only one application of interest, CAO David Reynolds told council.

Both boards are comprised of a total of 12 members from Big Lakes, the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Swan Hills and the Town of Slave Lake.

Each municipality appoints three members-at-large, he added.

Assessment board members must be trained.

The board meets as a panel of no more than three members, of which no more than one may be an elected official, Reynolds says.

Members of the subdivision and development board meet in a panel of three members.

Appeals which are impacted by provincial policy go directly to the Alberta Municipal Government Board.

He notes members of the board cannot be members of the Municipal Planning Commission.