Mobile mammography testing coming to region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mammography testing is scheduled at four local communities in September.

Women ages 45-74 years – the group most at risk of developing breast cancer – have access to mammography services when Alberta Health Services Screen Test program visits, says an AHS Aug. 31 news release.

A mobile mammography trailer will be located:

-Sept. 19 at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Community Hall parking lot.

-Sept. 20-21 at Sucker Creek First Nation Recreation Centre parking lot.

-Sept. 22, 25-26 at McLennan Sacred Heart Community Health Centre.

-Sept. 27 at Tangent Community Hall.

Women in those communities and surrounding areas may schedule an appointment or learn more about the program by phoning (1-800) 667-0604.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and better chance of survival.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for thousands of women in Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

For more information and a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites, please go online to screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics.