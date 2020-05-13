‘Misunderstanding’ regarding education, says HPSD chair

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Learning for students at High Prairie School Division continues despite schools being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Trustees promoted learning during its regular board meeting April 15, says a news release April 29.



“There is a misunderstanding with some parents and families that all learning has ceased for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year,” says Joyce Dvornek, who chairs the board.



“Teachers across the division have been working with students to provide a continuity of student learning and content delivery.”



HPSD reminds parents that learning is still on as the Government of Alberta states on its website.



“Alberta students should continue to learn while in-school classes are cancelled,” the message states.



“School authorities offer at-home learning opportunities for all kindergarten to Grade 12 students online or through accommodations like course packages and telephone check-in.”



Further information on the pandemic and the response from HPSD can be found on the division website at www.hpsd.ca./COVID19.



Support for students and staff was explained by divisional psychologist Colin Collett. He updated the board on work being done by the wellness coaches prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the work they are doing presently to support school-based staff and provide health and wellness supports to students and their families.



Collett also identified how the team is reaching out to students and their families to use funds from the school nutrition program to support families who are facing food insecurities.



In another matter, trustees approved a recommendation from the employee recognition committee to postpone the 2020 long-service awards celebration until a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Awards are usually presented at a banquet in late May.