Misery Mountain asks Peace River council for financial help

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River Town Council was approached by Misery Mountain Ski Club at its June 26 meeting to provide money to pay off outstanding debt.

The ski club is currently trying to dig out of debt that was left by previous management boards, attempting to get into a good place when they open their doors again this fall.

“The ski hill has a large CEBA loan of $60,000, but if they pay the loan by Dec. 31, 2023 they will only have to pay $40,000,” explains Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“This is a large amount of money for a volunteer organization that has had struggles to survive and has been working diligently to organize and do the work to pay off other debts and get ready to open in the Fall of 2023,” she adds.

Manzer says they have asked the Town for assistance with the loan in order to qualify for the lower payment option.

“They noted they have managed to have some of the inspections done for less than the budgeted amounts,” says Manzer.

“They also noted that the rentals of the chalet have increased, and that the facility is available for rent on an ongoing basis.”

In their letter to council, the ski club explains they are currently booking the facility through their volunteer boards, but now they are noticing it is affecting their own personal businesses, jobs, and lives. They are hoping to be able to hire a full-time manager to help book rental events, cleaning up the facility, running the bar during events, booking school ski trips, and other ski hill duties.

“The council will be considering the ski club’s request at a future council meeting,” explains Manzer.

“The ski hill was open this winter and had a very successful opening during March 2023.”