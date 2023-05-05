Minor soccer kicks off in High Prairie in May

Players in High Prairie Minor Soccer kick off the 2022 season. Left-right, are William Niedzielski, 4, Eddie Johnson, 5, Nora Marx, 3, Hudson Haas, 4, Arreia Auger, 5, and Meleah Schroeder, 4. To register or volunteer, phone Alice Salon at (780) 291-0777 or email to sebastiancayanong@gmail.com

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor soccer in High Prairie returns in early May and players are invited to sign up.

High Prairie and District Minor Soccer Association kicks off the season May 8 with action Monday and Wednesday nights at St. Andrew’s School.

Registration continues for players from ages 3-16 years up until the opening night, president Alice Salon says.

The association also has e-mail money transfer.

“Parents are very excited to register their children and the kids are ready to be playing soccer on the field again,” Salon says.

“It was a great turnout of players last year after the seasons were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19 and we are all excited to see new faces and returning soccer superstars.”

Soccer nights start at 5:30 p.m. with the younger players.

The season wraps up June 22 with hotdogs, refreshments and cake.

Volunteers are also needed.

“Again, we are looking for volunteers and coaches to help with our season,” Salon says.

“We also appreciate donations for our wrap-up.”

Parents and players are reminded that closed-toe shoes and shin pads are mandatory to play.

She is also encouraged by new support from local businesses.

Portable toilets will be on site during soccer nights for the convenience of everyone.