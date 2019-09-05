Minister visits Falher during province-wide tour

Alberta Service Minister, Nate Glubish (centre) with MLA Todd Loewen speaking at the Log Cabin in Falher, August 29.

Service Alberta Minister, Nate Glubish did a two-week tour of Alberta communities to meet with local people and discuss three principal topics: the Mobile Home Sites Tenancy Act , rural internet and registries, three topics that fall under Service Alberta.



“So what I wanted to do was to go out to Albertans all across the province and talk to them and listen to them about the concerns they face, the challenges they face and the suggestions and ideas they might have,” says Glubish.



He said the reason for the tour of the province is “so we can work together to find the best path forward on these issues.”



In organizing the tour, Glubish says he worked very closely with the local MLAs and when he spoke at the Log Cabin in Falher on August 29, local MLA, Todd Loewen, accompanied the minister.



Many of the questions at the talk in Falher focused on registries as they offer vital services to rural Albertans.



Glubish says that Albertans are concerned because this province is last in the country to modernize access to registry services, such as applying and receiving registrations electronically, and that he is committed to modernizing the registries.



The minister also talked about the importance of high-speed internet in rural areas, in terms of farming, industry and education and Glubish also mentioned the importance of giving young people in rural areas the same quality of service as kids in urban areas, in order to maintain a level playing field where no one falls behind.



Having toured southern Alberta the previous week, the talk in Falher brought Glubish to the halfway point of the northern Alberta stage of his tour.



“It has been a very productive exercise for me so far and I have met a lot of folks with some great input,” he says.



“This government is here to listen, this government wants to know what challenges you are facing in your home communities and as we work together and keep communications open, that will help us make the most important decisions to make sure that Alberta is the best place to live and raise a family.”