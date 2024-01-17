Minister Loewen is a happy guy!

The wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park re-opened in August 2023 after it was closed in spring 2019 when the government announced it was too expensive to repair the aging pool. After much lobbying from local municipalities, funding and the project were approved in June 2023 by Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, MLA for Central Peace – Notley. Above is the pool and change house.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen is pleased that Alberta Parks recorded another prosperous summer season in 2023.

Besides those from Alberta and Canada, Alberta Parks welcomed visitors from 36 countries around the world, including many from the United States, Loewen says in a government news release Dec. 28.

“Parks are for people and clearly people are using our parks,” says Loewen, MLA for Central Peace – Notley.

“With a provincial park or recreation area within one hour of almost every community in the province, our parks system is accessible to every Albertan and attracts visitors from around the world.

“I’m very proud of the successful season we had.”

He was also excited to reopen the wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park in August after it was closed since 2019.

The project is part of the government’s plans to invest $211.3 over three years to improve recreation and access to parks and across public lands.

With more than 254,000 camping reservations made in 2023, visitors reported a satisfaction rate of 87 per cent. It is up from a satisfaction rate of 85 per cent in 2022.

More than 110,000 Albertans and visitors participated in more than 1,600 parks programs in 2023, including amphitheatre shows, guided excursions, special events, and drop-in programs.

Alberta’s provincial parks added $1 billion in gross domestic product, $400 million in labour income and almost 9,000 jobs in the province.

Part of the success is thanks to the 450 seasonal staff hired to provide visitor safety and unique outdoor experiences, Loewen says.

More than 470 provincial parks and recreation areas are located throughout Alberta.

Currently, the parks system includes 250 campgrounds with almost 14,000 campsites.

Alberta Parks is responsible for more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure and facilities, which includes camping facilities, more than 300 buildings, two ski resorts and a world-class golf course