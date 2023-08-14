Midway provides thrills for young and old

Rides, games and food at the midway were a big hit at the 61st annual High Prairie Pro Rodeo Elks Rodeo, Aug. 1-2 as West Coast Amusements provided lots of fun for all ages. West Coast has provided the midway fun for several years.
Five-year-old Jerik Chalifoux, right, of High Prairie, catches a big one at Catch a Shark with his brother Lexyn Callio, 11, also of High Prairie.
Dutch Degner, 11, of High Prairie, front, weaves his way through the traffic on the Bumper Cars! What fun!
Teegan Trimble, 9, and brother Finn Trimble, 7, of High Prairie, have thrill of a lifetime on the Sizzler at the midway
The Yo-Yo gave riders an aerial view as they swing in the air at the midway at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.
The Rock Star Ride took riders for a fast-paced spin on a large guitar at the midway, much to the delight of riders.
“Aaaaay!” It’s “The Fonz”. Conrad Junior Letendre, 5, of Atikameg, gives the thumbs up and smiles on a motorcycle at Hog Wild!
Suvarna Bigstone, 4, of Wabasca, smiles and waves and she has a whale of a ride on Bulgy the Whale.
Layne Bowdridge, 2, of High Prairie, takes a ride on Peter Paul Dragons at the midway.