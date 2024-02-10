Mercer named Top Employer – again!

Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd. celebrates another award for being named one of Alberta’s Top 80 Employers for 2024. Left-right, are Michelle Labelle, director of human resources, managing director Roger Ashfield and Dan Novak, director of maintenance.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd. has been named one of Alberta’s Top 80 Employers for 2024.

The annual list recognizes top employers who lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces, a Mercer news release says.

Winners were announced Jan. 30 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Mercer managing director Roger Ashfield says the company is delighted with the distinction.

“We are honoured to be recognized as one of Alberta’s Top 80 Employers,” Ashfield says.

“This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to provide a workplace that values innovation, diversity, and the well-being of our employees.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

The award is a testament to Mercer Peace River’s ongoing efforts to provide a workplace that attracts, retains, and nurtures top talent, he says.

Mercer looks forward to build on that success and continue to prioritize the well-being and professional development of its employees.

It is the sixth successive year the plant has been honoured in the top employers’ list.

The operation was on the list in 2014, 2015, and 2019 when the plant was named Daishowa- Marubeni International (DMI) which sold the facility to Mercer International in December 2018.

Top employers are honoured for their performances in the previous year.

Mercer Peace River also made the list in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

First published in 2006, Alberta’s Top Employers is an annual designation that recognizes exceptional workplaces based on various criteria that includes workplace atmosphere, employee benefits, professional development opportunities and overall employee satisfaction.

Mercer stood out showcasing a dedication to foster a positive and inclusive workplace culture, the news release states.

Besides creating a positive work environment, Mercer is actively involved in the local community as it contributes to various charitable initiatives and fosters a sense of corporate social responsibility.

The company believes in making a positive impact beyond its business operations an is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen.

Mediacorp annually organizes the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project and Alberta’s Top 80 Employers.

Each applicant was assessed on a rigorous selection process, using the same eight criteria including: workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development and community involvement.

The full list of Alberta’ Top Employers 2024 was announced Jan. 30 in a special magazine in the Edmonton Journal and the Calgary Herald.

The list with the reasons for the employers being selling is also on the Mediacorp website at www.mediacorp.ca.

Mercer produces both high-quality softwood and hardwood pulp and is a subsidiary of the international group Mercer International.

The local operation is a diversified producer of forest products, bioproducts and green electricity.

Mercer is proud of its efforts toward fully utilizing all its biomass products and sustainable forest management practices.

Mercer manages about 2.7 million hectares of forest and accesses fibre from over six million hectares of public land.