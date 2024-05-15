Mental health issues focus of workshop

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re looking for a workshop that will teach you how to be more compassionate to yourself, Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services has got you covered.

“Moving from Self-Care to Self Sustainability is a three-hour, in-person workshop that centres around self-compassion and the strength of vulnerability,” says director of community services Amber Houle.

“The learning objectives include understanding types and tools to support self-compassion, exploring how your story of self-compassion can motivate behaviours and affect relationships, reflecting on how barriers to self-compassion show up for you, and understanding the stages of progress toward self-compassion practice.”

The workshop is being held on May 29 at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre from 9 a.m. until noon.

“Last year we brought in the Imagine Institute to teach the Unconscious Bias workshop and it was very well received,” says Houle.

“Based on the feedback heard around that table, from staff, and the clients we serve, we felt it was a great opportunity to bring Imagine Institute back, to help us better understand self-sustainability.”

Houle explains that one of the FCSS provincial priorities is focusing on mental health, an issue that has been in the forefront for nearly a decade with hopes to address some of the health issues that weigh heavily on our healthcare system.

“We know that both self-compassion and the ability to be vulnerable are closely linked to improved mental health,” says Houle.

“We recognize that self-compassion can reduce levels of anxiety, depression, and stress. It fosters a more positive self-view, which can improve overall mental well-being, and people who practice self-compassion are more likely to seek help when needed and to engage in healthier behaviours.”

Houle says the ability to be vulnerable is associated with increased resilience and emotional intelligence.

“Being able to express vulnerability can lead to deeper connections with others, which is important for mental health,” Houle explains.

“It allows individuals to share their struggles and seek support, which can reduce feelings of isolation and improve coping mechanisms.”

The workshop is geared towards adults 18 years or older who are interested in enhancing their self-care practices and seeking strategies for personal growth.

“It comes down to giving people access to tools to enhance their well-being and foster resilience,” she says.

“By providing participants with practical strategies and resources, we aim to equip them with the skills to navigate life’s challenges more effectively and improve their overall quality of life. Ultimately, the goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being and lead happier, more fulfilling lives.”

If you are interested in registering for the course, or need more information, please phone (780) 625-3287 or visit https://www.imagineinstiture.ca