Men ‘all game’ for wild meat: 17 dishes served

Wild game meat was on the menu as High Prairie Victory Life Church hosted its annual Wild Game Feast Men’s Night on April 1. About 35 men attended the event opened to the community and enjoyed a meal of 17 meat dishes, which included elk and moose, goat, beaver and lynx. Several men also shared stories of their hunting excursions – mostly true – some questionable, others humourous. Sam Holleis was the winner for the best meat dish, for his elk roast. Albert Lamouche won the moose-calling contest. The church plans to host the event next year again, likely in early March. Organizers thank all those who supported the event.

