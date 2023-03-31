Melnyk waits for court to set trial date

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man on Nov. 19, 2021 will have to wait a few weeks to find out when he will go on trial.

Travis Myles Melnyk appeared in Peace River Court of King’s Bench on March 20 when his trial dates were to be set.

However, the matter was put over to April 24 to set the trial dates.

He was ordered to stand trial on March 1, the second day of a scheduled four-day preliminary inquiry in High Prairie provincial court.

Melnyk was 40 when charged by RCMP in November 2021.

He was also charged with unlawful confinement.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived n the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

Police did not release the name of the victim.