Meet your 2023 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen!

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
A High Prairie girl is proud to keep the family tradition going and serving as High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen for the coming year.
“My aunt (Jessie-lee Caouette) was Rodeo Queen in 2010,” says Navada Caouette, 16, who was born and raised in High Prairie. She just competed Grade 10 at E.W. Pratt High School.
“I wanted to keep the tradition going. My whole family wanted me to do it.”
She remembers dressing as the Rodeo Queen for Halloween when younger after borrowing Jessie-lee’s outfit so the seed for a future queen was planted early.
Caouette has always had a special attraction to animals. She has participated in local barrels in High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and at the Teepee Creek Stampede, and various jackpots for many years and is also a past participant in the mutton bustin’ competition. Caouette has also competed at the Alberta Barrel Racing Association level at Ponoka.
Caouette will be riding her horse, Maverick, in the parade and at the rodeo. She has also participated in the much-heralded High Prairie Wranglers – a precision riding team – since she was six years old.
Caouette’s duties will include dressing appropriately, selling tickets and making speeches.
Her future plans will include something to do with animals, not necessarily being a vet. She says training or caring for animals in some way is her goal.
High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen List
1999 – Rochelle Edwards
2000 – Janet Hondl
2001 – Irene McDermott
2002 – Irene McDermott
2003 – Wanda McDermott
2004 – Melissa Greer
2005 – Kristina Beaudette
2006 – Cheyenne Johnson
2007 – Kelsey Marquardt
2008 – Kelsey Marquardt
2009 – Kaylee Gauchier
2010 – Jessie-lee Caouette
2011 – Michelle Henkel
2012 – Samantha Stokes
2013 – Jess Verstappen
2014 – Leann Peyre
2015 – Jessica Lavoie
2016 – Abby Miller
2017 – Brooke Monteith
2018 – Sarah Neill
2019 – Shelby Cook
2020 – Vacant (COVID)
2021 – Vacant (COVID)
2022 – Kirsten Bruder
2023 – Navada Caouette