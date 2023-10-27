Meet the next generation of construction workers!

Kindergarten students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School got a close-up look at heavy equipment from the Town of High Prairie public works department on Oct. 19. Students in Colette Caron’s class enjoyed the time sitting in the driver’s seat of a backhoe, a dump truck, a steer skid, a picker truck and a sidewalk sweeper presented by public works employees. “They were grateful to the Town public works employees for bringing some of the equipment,” Caron says. The class was learning the letter C during the week Oct. 16-20 with the theme of construction. “They had a construction play centre in the classroom and they were excited to get a real-life hands-on look at the town’s amazing equipment,” Caron says.