Meet the next generation of construction workers!

Kindergarten students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School got a close-up look at heavy equipment from the Town of High Prairie public works department on Oct. 19. Students in Colette Caron’s class enjoyed the time sitting in the driver’s seat of a backhoe, a dump truck, a steer skid, a picker truck and a sidewalk sweeper presented by public works employees. “They were grateful to the Town public works employees for bringing some of the equipment,” Caron says. The class was learning the letter C during the week Oct. 16-20 with the theme of construction. “They had a construction play centre in the classroom and they were excited to get a real-life hands-on look at the town’s amazing equipment,” Caron says.

Juhanko de Goede sits comfortably in the driver’s seat of a skid steer. Phillip Greeff gives the thumbs-up at the steering wheel in the driver’s seat of a dump truck. Jerik Chalifoux sits high at the steering wheel in the driver’s seat of a sidewalk sweeper. Brielle Killeen says “10-4” as she holds the microphone of a radio as she sits in the driver’s seat of a picker truck.