Medal for Spencer-Poitras April 26, 2023 Northland School Division Supt. of Schools Nancy Spencer-Poitras, centre left, received a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal at the Alberta Legislature April 19. Left-right are Nathan Cooper, MLA and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Spencer-Poitras, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, and Northland School Division Ward 7 Trustee Robin Guild. "Working in the field of education is such a rewarding experience," says Spencer-Poitras. "From my perspective, I share this award with so many individuals who have helped students achieve success in life." Spencer-Poitras has been Supt/CEO of Northland since Feb. 1, 2020. She has worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal with Edmonton Public Schools, as an assistant superintendent and superintendent in Alberta, and worked with both the College of Alberta School Superintendents and Alberta Education over a 40-year career.