McLennan to host Terry Fox Run at Providence School

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Help keep Terry Fox’s dream of a cure for cancer alive!



A Terry Fox Run will be held in McLennan Sept. 15 at the McLennan Fitness Gym at 3 Ave. NW [the southeast entrance of Providence School].



Organizer Kristen Blanchette writes in an e-mail that registration begins at 1 p.m. with the run starting at 1:30 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m.



Participants have the choice of routes three, six and nine-km long. There is also no need to run. Participants may walk, run, cycle, wheelchair, rollerblade – any way they choose. After all, the goal is to secure pledges and raise money to find a cure for cancer.



Event details are subject to change.



For more information, contact Blanchette at akfarm12@gmail.com



The first Terry Fox Run was held in 1981. Fox is a Canadian hero who tried to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. He succumbed to the disease June 28, 1981.