McLennan Spring Clean-Up May 26-29

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan’s Spring Clean-Up will occur again this year, just a little bit later than other years.

Council decided at its April 12 meeting to hold the clean-up May 26-29, about one week later than other years.

“Hopefully, it will work better,” says CAO Lorraine Willier.

“We’ll try it and see.”

Council noted it was worth a try and would give residents the May long weekend to clean their yards and have trash ready for disposal.

Similar to past years, items must be dropped off inside the fenced area at the public works shop.

The following items will be accepted: Electronics, and e-waste, tires, batteries, paint, furniture, small metal items, and appliances such as fridges, stoves, freezers, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

The following items will not be accepted: construction waste, roofing material, fencing including wood or chain link, auto parts, cement, and renovation materials including drywall, wood and decking.

Fees are $5 per load, $25 for pickup at property, $10 for a non-freon appliance, and $30 for a freon appliance.

Tree or grass clippings are free.

Hours of operation are Friday, May 26 from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday, May 29 from 3-8 p.m.

Each person dropping off their trash will be required to provide a civic address with the attendant on site.

If you have any questions, please call the town office at (780) 324-3065.