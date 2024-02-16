McLennan RCMP lay charges against former teacher

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two school divisions have issued news releases regarding police charges laid against a former school teacher.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, states an HFCRD news release dated Feb. 8.

In co-operation with the RCMP, HFCRD recognizes the alleged incidents that led to the charges against Brock Mackenzie Whalen, did not take place during his time at Holy Family.

However, immediate action has been taken by the Division.

Whalen has been placed on off-site unassigned duties.

On the advice of legal counsel, further action is pending.

HFCRD offers numerous support services to students and families.

Parents and guardians can contact their school for more information on how to access those services.

High Prairie School Division has been made aware of charges laid against a former HPSD teacher, states their news release Feb. 8.

RCMP have requested that any questions regarding the charges be directed to local police.

HPSD has supports for students and staff, as needed.

Parents and guardians can contact their school for more information.

Whalen is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making sexually explicit materials available to a child, child exploitation and two counts of luring a child.