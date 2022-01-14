McLennan OKs money for economic development

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan will be spending $14,380.36 plus GST to support Smoky River Regional Economic Development in 2022.

Council approved the money at is Dec. 13, 2021 meeting but not without some reservations.

“Not a very detailed plan of attack other than they need money,” said Mayor Jason Doris.

“Their main plan is hemp,” added Councillor Sue Delaurier, referring to the hemp decortication plant proposed for the region and expected to be operational in 2023.

“In my mind it’s up and going. It just seems like that’s the main focus and there’s nothing else.”

Economic development officer Diane Chiasson attended a previous meeting last year and informed council of the organization’s goals and objectives. Another project they have been working on for years is better broadband for the region.

Chiasson told council sometimes projects take years of work before goals are realized.

SRRED development receives money from all area municipalities to operate.