McLennan forming new economic development group

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Steps continue forward in the formation of the McLennan Economic Development Board.

Council ironed out a few details during its meeting Feb. 12 and agreed to bring an undated draft copy for approval at its next meeting March 11.

Council agreed the board would be comprised of eight members: two council reps and six at-large or public members.

“Two town reps would be sufficient,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier regarding the eight-member board.

Meanwhile Mayor Jason Doris suggested the term for each member be the same as appointed councillors: yearly or annually.

It was also agreed all members would not be paid for their services including councillors.

Council agreed at its June 13, 2022 meeting to pull out of Smoky River Regional Economic Development in 2023. The new board is an attempt to promote the town.

It was Councillor Margaret Jacob who first suggested council go on its own at the 2022 meeting.