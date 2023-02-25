McLennan denies CRC rep

In an effort to save some money last fall, McLennan town council decided to eliminate representation on some boards.

One was the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council which wrote council asking they reconsider.

However, they will not. Instead, receiving minutes and asking the CRC to attend as a delegation if they have concerns or to update council on their activities, will satisfy them for now.

CAO Lorraine Willier wrote in an email after the meeting that council also had matters things in the upcoming year they wanted to focus on such as the development of a strategic plan.