McLennan councillor slams suggestion

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

What he sees as a silly rule has a Town of McLennan councillor frustrated.



Council heard at its Sept. 14 meeting that Alberta Municipal Affairs completed a Municipal Accountability Report. CAO Lorraine Willier presented the report to council for its perusal.



“All in all, it wasn’t bad,” she said.



However, what got Councillor Dwayne Stout’s attention was that Municipal Affairs wanted the special line noting the cost of policing to the Town deleted and included under general expenses.



“What are they going to do, put us in jail?” he asked.



“If they want to come and kick my butt . . . I haven’t had a holiday in a long time.”



Stout, as did the majority of council, preferred the item on a separate line so it was easy to see how much was spent on policing. If included under general expenses, administration would have to research the item, if requested by a councillor at a future meeting, unless they knew off the top of their head.



Nonetheless, council passed a motion to amend the policing costs as requested by Municipal Affairs.



The report will be posted on the Town’s website after approved by council.