McLennan council pleased, agrees to rejoin Mighty Peace Tourism

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A year ago, McLennan town council was not so sure they were getting the best bang for their buck in regard to Mighty Peace Tourism membership, but they decided to give them another chance.

Today, they are pleased and decided to renew membership for another year in 2023.

Last year, council was displeased with the service so Mighty Peace gave them a discount on this year’s membership with a promise to be better. When the matter of renewal came up at council’s Oct. 11 meeting, feedback from council was positive.

“They do reach a lot of people,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“Let’s face it, we do have a lot of tourism in this town.”

Council noted that much better service was being provided (such as the uploading of new photos on the Mighty Peace website) and agreed to approve the $2.73 per capita request, making the membership bill $1,897.35.

Councillor Luc Dubrule, who sits on Mighty Peace’s board for council, also endorsed the membership saying things were much improved.