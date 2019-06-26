McLennan council notebook – June 10, 2019

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Kiosk

Council approved the placement of a kiosks in the area of the new covered bridge on the lakeshore and on the triangular piece of land west of the Manor West building.

Elks Hall – Not for Profit Rentals

A motion was approved to implement a $25 user fee for all local not for profit societies using the Elks Hall effective for September 1st, 2019.

Roller Derby

Councillor Christen motioned to offer use of the H.W. Fish Arena to the McLennan Local Recreation Board, Roller Derby group at the off-season.

McLennan Leisure & Recreational Society Replacement of trees

Council approved a request from the McLennan Leisure & Recreational Society to assist with the Replacement of 12 trees along the highway that did not survive the winter. Council agreed to pay for the replacement trees at a cost of cost of $115 per tree.

Covered Bridge

Council denied a request from the McLennan Leisure & Recreational Society to run power to the covered Bridge on the lakeside trail and recommended that the society research possible grant options to cover the cost of solar lights.

Smoky River Economic Development

Council tabled making a decision on entering into a 3-year agreement with Smoky River Economic Development.