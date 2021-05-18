McLennan council debates selling Fish arena assets

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Will the Town of McLennan proceed with selling off assets in the H.W. Fish Arena?



It was an idea proposed at council’s May 10 meeting by Councillor Dwayne Stout.



With almost no hope of installing ice at the arena again, Stout asked council its thoughts on selling assets in the building.



“What are we going to do?” he asked.



“Keep it for children or sell it to a business?”



Stout estimates the boards are worth $30,000 and they could also sell the ice resurfacing machine.



“Sell the ice plant,” added Mayor Michele Fournier.



“We have to talk about it,” replied Councillor Sue Delaurier.



With no minor hockey system or senior team, council has decided to not install ice last winter and this coming winter.



Unless things drastically change, the arena is a financial burden to council and taxpayers.