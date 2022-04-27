McLennan Clean Up May 13-16

It is spring and time to spruce things up a it!

At its April 11 meeting, the Town of McLennan decided to hold its annual Spring Clean Up May 13-16.

Council agreed to keep fees the same as last year, noting the clean up’s goal was to tidy and beautify the town, not make money. CAO Lorraine Willier told council landfill fees did not increase since last year, prompting council’s decision.

In fact, council actually loses a small amount of money on the annual event, held a few days before the Victoria Day long weekend.

Items accepted include electronics and e-waste, batteries, paint, furniture, small metal items and appliances such as fridges, stoves, freezers, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Items not accepted include construction waste including roofing materials, fencing [wood or chain link], auto parts, cement and renovation material such as drywall, wood and decking.

Costs are $5 per load, $15 for pickup at property, $10 for non-freon appliances, and $30 for freon appliances. Tree and grass clippings are free.

Hours of operations are as follows:

Friday, May 13 from 3-8 p.m.;

Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

Monday, May 16 from 3-8 p.m.

Citizens dumping off waste/trash will be required to provide the attendant with a civic address.