McLennan celebrates holiday season

An estimated crowd of about 200 people attended the annual Town of McLennan Light-Up Dec. 1. Town council partnered with the Northern Alberta Railway Museum, and Kimiwan Birdwalk and Leisure Recreation Society, to turn on the lights at the museum parking lot. A bonfire was built and people enjoyed singing or listening to Christmas carols. Inside the museum volunteers served coffee, hot chocolate and drinks, with popcorn free of charge. The museum was open during the evening for everyone’s enjoyment by browsing through the many displays.