McLennan byelection Oct. 26

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A byelection for a councillor seat in the Town of McLennan cancelled in spring has been scheduled for October to fill a second vacancy on council.



At its meeting Aug. 10, council confirmed the date for Oct. 26.



Nomination day is set for Sept. 14.



The byelection was required after Tom Henihan resigned as councillor July 2, days before he moved out of the community.



He served on council after he won a byelection Sept. 26, 2019.



“We have to go through the whole nomination process all over again,” Mayor Michele Fournier says.



The two elected councillors will fill the seats to complete the current term that ends with the next municipal elections Oct. 18, 2021.



Originally scheduled for April 20 for one vacancy, the byelection was cancelled by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu over concerns for risks and regulations in the coronavirus pandemic.



Three candidates were registered in the byelection.



Terry Calliou, former McLennan councillor, Margaret Jacob and former town CAO Tammy Stout filed nominations by the deadline March 9.



CAO Lorraine Willier had consulted with municipal affairs officials after the COVID-19 was declared a pandemic March 11.



Social gatherings were limited to 15 people in a room and people are required to be at least six feet apart by social distancing, under orders by Alberta Health Services and provincial and federal regulations.



Willier says the town would have had to restart the election process by having a byelection postponed to Oct. 1, the new date the town proposed.