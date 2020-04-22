McLennan byelection cancelled

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A byelection scheduled for April 20 in the Town of McLennan to fill a vacant councilor seat has been cancelled.



It’s the word the Town received from Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee after the regular council meeting April 14.



“Therefore, the Town of McLennan council will operate with one vacant councillor position until the next general municipal election on Oct. 18, 2021,” returning officer and CAO Lorraine Willier says in an e-mail April 16.



“With the COVID-19 pandemic, this is for the safety of electors, candidates and election officials.”



At its meeting, council decided to send a letter to Madu to request the byelection be postponed to Oct. 1.



However, Madu approved a ministerial order that authorizes council to not proceed with the byelection under a change in the Municipal Government Act.



The amendment states a council must hold a byelection to fill a vacancy on council unless the council consists of six or more councillors and the vacancy occurs in the 21 months before a general election and there is only one vacancy.



A full council in McLennan is served by one mayor and six councillors.



Terry Calliou, former councillor Margaret Jacob and former town CAO Tammy Stout were running for the seat.