McLennan Adopt-a-Flower Pot

Want to do your part to help keep McLennan a beautiful place to live?

The McLennan Leisure & Recreation Society has about 60 flower pots ready to give to residents to care for this season.

Council heard at its April 11 meeting the pots are free, already planted, and all residents have to do is water them.

One councillor had a suggestion for residents.

“Beside benches would be perfect,” said Councillor Margaret Jacob, referring to the numerous wooden benches scattered around town.

If interested, contact the town office at [780] 324-3065 for more information.