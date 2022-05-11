Martinson named HP Firefighter-of-the-Year

David Martinson, left, accepts the Firefighter-of-the-Year award from fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man well-known and respected for his dedication and passion for the High Prairie Fire Department has been honoured in a vote by his comrades.

David Martinson was named the Firefighter-of-the-Year at a dance held by the department April 30 at the High Prairie Legion Hall. The award is chosen from all members of the department except fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

“This person is recognized by their peers as the one who represents the following,” says Cisaroski:

Active participation in the department calls and practices;

Active involvement in the High Prairie Fire Rescue Society;

Demonstrates self- motivational qualities;

Respected by their peers;

Willingness to take on additional responsibilities even when not asked;

Consistently works toward the betterment of the fire service as a whole;

Exemplifies the integrity and honour of a firefighter in the fire service;

Understands and respects the chain of command;

Personal life is positively reflected in the fire service and has the respect of the men and women and officers he/she works with.

“David is a worthy recipient of this award,” read Cisaroski from a speech.

“David goes above and beyond when it comes to our fire department. You can count on him to continually be there for training, calls, work bees, fundraising events, educational events or basically anything we do.”

Martinson, now a captain, is responsible for organizing training events and operations on the firegrounds.

Cisaroski continues his praise for Martinson, who he describes as easy-going, yet very serious when the need arises.

“He is willing to further his knowledge by attending courses to learn new techniques and procedures to bring back to our fire department and advance our skills,” he says.

“He is also a YouTube aficionado that has brought new ideas to streamline some of our tasks.

“[He’s] a down to work kind of guy that means business when he puts his mind to the job.”