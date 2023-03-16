Marran appointed new High Prairie School Division superintendent

HPSD Supt. Murray Marran

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division has named a former HPSD administrator as its new superintendent.

Murray Marran was appointed by the board of trustees to become the new superintendent starting Sept. 1, says an HPSD news release Feb. 28.

He will succeed Laura Poloz, who retires after working in the school division for 38 years.

Currently assistant superintendent of human resources with Northland School Division, Marran will use his extensive experience to work collaboratively with division stakeholders to achieve board priorities to drive results in the division.

“It’s a humbling experience to have been selected the new superintendent for High Prairie School Division,” Marran says.

Trustees are happy to welcome Marran back.

“I am very excited for our students, staff and communities with regards to the board’s decision to hire Murray as our new superintendent,” says Joy McGregor, who chairs the board.

“After interviewing a number of candidates, the board felt that Mr. Marran is an excellent choice to ensure our schools continue to provide quality public education with a candidate who will work collaboratively to realize our school division’s goals and priorities.”

As a former HPSD school administrator and member of HPSD’s executive council as assistant superintendent of finance, his understanding of the organization, staff, students and communities its serves will allow him to assume the role with with a broad perspective aided by his many more years experience in key leadership roles in other school authorities around Alberta.