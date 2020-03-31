March 26 statement by MP Viersen on COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

March 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Conservatives asked the government to significantly increase the wage subsidy, to provide help with the GST remittance, and to backstop banks that extend loans to small businesses.



I have been hearing from small businesses in our riding that the federal governments 10 per cent wage subsidy is just not enough to keep employees on.



Today’s announcement by the prime minister indicates that the government listened. This is good news for small businesses and workers across Peace River – Westlock.

National

Total Canadian cases: 4,622.

Over 161,603 Canadians have been tested for COVID-19.

federal government announces new measures for small/medium businesses.

Wage subsidy for small and medium sized businesses increased to 75 per cent up from 10 per cent retroactive to March 15.

Backstopping banks that offer $40,000 government-guaranteed loans interest-free for the first year to small businesses.

HST and GST payments are being deferred until June, giving businesses more time to make their payments.

Federal updates

The CFIB released a summary of the federal support programs for small businesses during COVID-19 crisis.

[Does not include today’s announcement]

[Does not include today’s announcement] The Quarantine Act invoked by federal government on March 25 imposes a mandatory two-week isolation period for Canadians returning to Canada.

Call to Canadian manufacturers and businesses to help combat COVUD-19.

Alberta updates