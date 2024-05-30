Many Seniors’ Week events at McLennan June 3-7

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(McLennan) – An activity is scheduled each day at McLennan to celebrate Seniors’ Week.

Different organizations and businesses have stepped forward to provide an activity for seniors to enjoy.

It begins Monday, June 3 when Second Look Boutique is providing coffee and cookies from 1-4 p.m. Come by for a visit and browse through the store.

The McLennan Golden Age Club is providing breakfast Tuesday, June 4. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until 12:30 p.m., a pancake breakfast is being held at the centre.

The Elks Hall is the venue June 5 from 2-4 p.m. when the McLennan Royal Purple provides coffee, cupcakes and squares. Stop by for a delicious treat and some socializing!

Events shift to the Northern Alberta Railway Museum Thursday, June 6 from 2-4 p.m. Stop by for free coffee and ice cream, and enjoy a walk along the birdwalk and nearby trails. Stop in at the gazebo for a mocktail from 1-3 p.m.

Friday sees two events. Drop by the McLennan Legion Hall for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., then head over to Manoir du Lac for cake, ice cream and music, sponsored by Smoky River Family and Community Support Services from 1-3 p.m.

Times and schedules are subject to change.

Seniors’ Week in Alberta is celebrated from June 3-9.