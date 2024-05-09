Many remember!

Driftpile Cree Nation held its annual Red Dress Day event May 5 at the monument by the church. The ceremony is held to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and to give grieving families an opportunity to heal. The ceremony included an opening prayer and songs and a fire ceremony, where people were invited to write letters to lost loved ones. The letters are burned in a fire, which carries the message to lost loved one. The event ended with a walk to the Driftpile Community Hall for a mini- round dance and feast. In the photo (front) by the monument is Martina Ghostkeeper. In back, left-right, are Chucky Giroux, Liz Giroux, Freida Isadore, Kedeth Isadore and Avis Giroux. Please see more photos and story in next week’s South Peace News.