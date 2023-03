More than 35 dozen apple pies were made at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie on Feb. 25 as an annual fundraiser for the Pleasantview Lodge Auxiliary. About 65 volunteers, from youth to seniors in their 90s, made 450 pies, which sold for $15 each.

Ladies hold some of the pies ready to go. Left-right, are volunteers Helen Kozie, Helen Henderson and Marilyn Emter, and Pleasantview resident Dorothy Cowell.