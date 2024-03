More than 35 dozen apple pies were made at Pleasantiew Lodge in High Prairie on Feb. 24 as an annual fundraiser for the Pleasantview Lodge Auxiliary. About 90 volunteers, from youth to seniors in their 90s, made about 450 pies, which sold for $15 each.

Many volunteers had an a’peel’ing job paring and cutting apples. Left-right, are volunteers Les Deuchar, Madalyn Plamondon and Rose Blackhurst.

Ladies hold some of the pies ready to go. Left-right, are Arlette Barrette, Helen Henderson, Rana Meneice, 9, and Sharon Carpentier.