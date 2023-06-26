Many hands make light work

Grade 4 students from High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie participated in the annual Dlugosz Dig June 8 at MacIntyre Park. The High Prairie Community Beautification Association hosts the dig each year and invites Grade 4 students to participate as part of teaching the value of community service. The dig is named in honour of Mary Dlugosz, who cared for flowers at the park years ago. The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks purchased the flowers as they do each year. Kokum Lee’s Ice Cream Shack provided ice cream after the work was done.

High Prairie Elementary School student Destiny Ehrler looks as close as one can at her flowers. High Prairie Elementary School student Allegra Dubrule gets right down to work on her hands and knees while planting. Careful, now! High Prairie Elementary School students Shyne Carifelle, left, and Kamrynn Duquette dig and remove flowers from grow pots before planting and watering. St. Andrew’s School student Kallie Vitalis examines a flower before taking it from the grow pot. Doreen Willier, left, owner of Kokum Lee’s Ice Cream Shack, gives ice cream to St. Andrew’s students Lyka Laudencia, centre, and Sophia Donahue. St. Andrew’s student D.J. Auger carefully removes a flower from its grow pot before planting. St. Andrew’s School students Cohen Demeule, left, and Thea Palichuk take time to wave while planting and watering. High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 4 students Kaden Rosario, left, and Adelaide Veniot plant flowers at MacIntyre Park June 8 during the annual Dlugosz Dig.