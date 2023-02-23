Man’s best friends visit Pleasantview February 23, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie celebrated dogs with its annual dog show Feb. 8. Lodge residents and friends were treated to 15 dogs that assistant activity co-ordinator Nicole Noble described as “paws-itively adorable”. Last year, the event featured 11 dogs. In the above photo, the smallest dog in the show was Lily, a five-month-old deer head Chihuahua owned by Sherry Clark. In the photo below, Veronica Bedard shows her Corgi dogs, June, left, and a puppy on the right. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email