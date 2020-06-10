Manoir du Lac residents receive care packages

A Manoir staff member holds a pizza box with the inscription, “To our frontline workers, thank you,” signed by McLennan Parks and Recreation Board, May 14. Photo submitted by Marie-Anne Jones.

Tom Henihan

South Peace News

Considering the stress of COVID-19 lockdown on seniors, especially those in long term care who must undergo the loneliness of being isolated from family and in many instances, experiencing the grief of losing friends and fellow residents to the Covid-19 virus, this year’s Seniors’ Week had special significance.



Alberta’s Seniors’ Week, which took place from June 1-7, encourages community members to express their appreciation for seniors and recognize the important contributions seniors make to our province.



Many people have responded to that call by making the overture to seniors, offering a variety of means to elevate the anxiety of their present circumstances and by letting seniors know, while they may be physically isolated, that they are foremost in people’s thoughts.



Community organizations have also responded, such as the McLennan Parks and Recreation Board, who purchased care packages for Manoir Du Lac residents, to celebrate Seniors’ Week.



The recreation board had Manoir staff ask residents what they needed or would like and the recreation board then purchased the items from the local IDA.



The IDA pharmacy also did its part by volunteering to line up the requested products, such as books, toiletries and other personal items, and organize them in individual, attractive care packages addressed to each individual resident with the things they requested.



On June 2, McLennan Recreation Board member Brian Whelen delivered the packages to the Manoir Du Lac parking lot and passed them on to staff members Louise Reid and Cindy Harmata to take to the residents.



“We hope that this small gesture brings a little ray of sunshine to the residents in this challenging time,” says rec board president, Marie-Anne Jones.



“And that they understand that they are always in the thoughts of the community as a whole,” she adds.



The rec board did not just think of residents but also the Manoir staff who have been on the front line since the pandemic began.



To show their appreciation of the staff the recreation board had McLennan Pizza and Donair deliver pizzas for the staff lunch on May 14.



Addressing the Manoir staff, Jones said, “We truly appreciate each and every one of you, you’re such an incredible bunch!”



Seizing the opportunity to help support local businesses that are also adversely affected by the pandemic, the recreation board made a point of purchasing all care packages and pizzas from local businesses.