Man with passion for sports receives Jubilee Medal

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
A Peace River man with a huge passion for sports and education received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in Edmonton Dec. 16.
Mark Owens, who co-coaches the Peace River Pioneers high school football club, works for Northland School Division as its director of student engagement, attendance and completion.
In a news release, Northland noted Owens received the medal for his “outstanding service in the field of sport.”
Owens’ contributions to sport include:
- Member of the Northwest Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association (NWASAA) for 20 years, and president for the past four years;
- Athletic director in Rycroft, Sexsmith, and administrator at Peace River High School;
- Coached volleyball, basketball, badminton, track and field, and football in schools;
- Hosted many zone tournaments in volleyball and basketball in Rycroft, Sexsmith and Peace River;
- Coached junior curling in Peace River;
- Served as football commissioner for 10 years in the Peace Zone;
- Coached football for 20 years at the atom, peewee, bantam and high school levels;
- Introduced and organized at the atom level, football in Peace River with his wife, Crystal;
- Played football for 17 years with high school, junior, university, and Alberta Football League.
“On behalf of the board of trustees, I congratulate Mark on earning such a prestigious award,” says board chair Cathy Wanyandie.
“We are fortunate to have an educator who has demonstrated the willingness to go above and beyond to help other,” she adds.
Owens is one of 7,000 deserving Alberta residents awarded (or to be awarded ) the medal for their significant contribution to Canada, Alberta and to their community or fellow citizens.